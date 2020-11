Biden pide respetar la decisión de los votantes: “Creemos que vamos a ganar”

🚨WANTED🚨ASSAULT #SheepsheadBay #Brooklyn @NYPD61PCT @ E 13 & Avenue T on 10/14/20 @ 3:10 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who this is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityYourcall @NYPDDetectives @NYPDShea @NYPDFIRSTDEP @NYPDChiefofDept pic.twitter.com/fJIg9aw7gG