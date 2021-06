Niño de 6 años encuentra pistola y se dispara en la cara

🚨WANTED for a NON-FATAL SHOOTING: On 6/17 at 6:45 PM, in front of 1551 Sheridan Av in #theBronx @NYPD44Pct, the subject in black shot a 24-year-old male victim multiple times about his body and fled on a scooter operated by the other wanted subject. Have info? Call us @NYPDTips. pic.twitter.com/TgYBjzxlVx