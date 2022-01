Un avión realiza un aterrizaje de emergencia en Brasil después de que un pasajero falleciera durante el vuelo

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know these guys? On 1/9/22 at approx 5:33 AM, in front of 239 E 198 St in the Bronx, the suspects stabbed, punched, and kicked a 28-year-old male multiple times before fleeing east on E. 198 St. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/8lJqmt6fne