Periodista panameño molesto por la derrota que Panamá sufrió ante El Salvador en el Estadio Cuscatlán

Francesco Camarda (13):



➤ 2017-18: 247 goals in 40 games

➤ 2018-19: 172 goals in 31 games

➤ 2019-20: 64 goals in 16 games

➤ Total: 483 goals in 87 games (5.5 goals per game on average)

➤ Already with the U15s



One to watch. ⭐️



