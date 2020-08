Video captó a conductor disparando sin pudor a plena luz del día

Way to go ⁦@NYCMayor⁩!! You and the policies of the @nyccouncil have sent this city into becoming a 3rd world country!! #yousuck Shocking video shows driver open fire in fatal Brooklyn shooting #nyc #shtf ⁦@foxnewsdesk⁩ ⁦@CNN⁩ https://t.co/BgKQCmpWwR