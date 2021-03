Cassano arremetió nuevamente contra Cristiano. Estas fueron sus declaraciones

Kylian Mbappé's Ligue 1 career by numbers:



◎ 142 games

◉ 100 goals

◎ 35 assists

◎ 4 titles

◎ 3x Team of the Year

◎ 3x Young Player of the Year

◎ 2x Golden Boot

◎ 1x Player of the Year



A goal every 96 minutes. 22 years and 91 days old. pic.twitter.com/mgH2uavgRG