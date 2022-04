Washington impide a Rusia pagar su deuda con dólares depositados en bancos de EUA

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 4/3/22 at 12:30 AM, near Roberts Ave & Hobart Ave in the Bronx, the suspects pulled a 76-year-old woman's hair & forcibly swung her, causing her to fall. They then removed her purse before fleeing. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/GhgEwbXPNM