Conozca la primera casa impresa en 3D con materiales de base biológica

We introduce to you, #BioHome3D!



Today we unveiled the first ever 100% bio-based 3D printed home. The entire home was #3dprinted at @UMaine with the support of @ORNL, @Maine_Housing, @ENERGY, and @mtimaine!



This is just the beginning. Stay tuned for more!#B3D #ASCC pic.twitter.com/mas4fDpUiZ