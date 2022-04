¿Cuándo se casará Cristiano Ronaldo con Georgina Rodríguez?

The king 👑 of dribbling is here!!!@10Ronaldinho is the new licensed play on the soccer #metaverse as an #NFT 🥳😱🤩😍



He is the first of our #legends series… and many more will come next 👀



Discover all about it 👇https://t.co/H0Tech5Dmv#MetaSoccer #Ronaldinho #P2E pic.twitter.com/0YRQdAuVBn