El peligroso juego del “knockout” registra racha de transeúntes agredidos

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 8/20/22 at approx. 6:00 PM, inside of Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn, the suspect approached a 36-year-old male from behind and punched him in the head causing a serious physical injury. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/JxCqusrYzk