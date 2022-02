VIDEO: Jovencita intenta evitar que le roben su celular y es arrastrada casi una cuadra por un mototaxi

Here's another #BTS pano shot of the X-59 as it undergoes structural stress tests.

Once all those tests are complete, the team –which includes NASA & Lockheed Martin reps from Palmdale– will turn their attention to performing fuel tank calibration tests. https://t.co/B53EN0qmWn https://t.co/eo8LDBxOzp pic.twitter.com/W43O8hOVWJ