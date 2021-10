Estos son los populares dispositivos de Xiaomi que dejarán de actualizarse a partir del 27 de noviembre

List of devices that will receive Android 12

The list describes everything. Please read the notes in the bottom left corner!



Internal Android 12 testing of #Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, Pad 5 Pro 5G are started.

Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 10S and POCO F3/RedmiK40/Mi11X are preparing to closed beta. pic.twitter.com/yaXBQaqhYI