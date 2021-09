Video: Jugador de la NFL se fractura terriblemente durante un partido de los New York Giants

⚽ The Messi effect:



﹣sales up 50% over same period vs. when @neymarjr joined @PSG_inside

﹣PSG x Nike launched an extra 100K jerseys

﹣Since arrival, PSG added 25M followers across all social networks

﹣PSG inked two major deals with Christian Dior and https://t.co/usHffDPf5I pic.twitter.com/ZADHEKa4nI