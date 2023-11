Reclutadora llora porque no asistió nadie a entrevista para cubrir la vacante

11 days. It’s been 11 days since HAMAS murdered hundred of innocent Israelis . And what is their next step? using their own civilians, their own kids and women as human shields by not letting them escape despite the warning of the Israeli army. And our innocent children and infants are being cruelly held in Gaza by ruthless terrorists. Our kidnapped kids are calling for your help. The world must not remain silent. It’s time to bring them home. Bring back our children. #FreeIsraeliChildren #standwithisrael