Empleados de McDonald’s son arrestados por droga en una “cajita feliz”

🚨WANTED for an ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: On 6/26 at 9:30 PM, in front of 236 West 15th Street @NYPD10Pct an unidentified male approached two female victims on the street, assaulted them, and attempted to remove their handbags. Call us: 1-800-577-TIPS, it’s anonymous. pic.twitter.com/h5XQlEEg3i